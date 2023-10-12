Orlando Arcia and Bryce Harper were at the center of the Philadelphia Phillies' 10-2 Game 3 rout of the Atlanta Braves after the former's wisecrack following the latter's critical baserunning error that led to the Phillies' Game 2 defeat.

Braves: Orlando Arcia's Bryce Harper comment

Arcia, perhaps unaware of the ears that were listening in on the Braves clubhouse after the Game 2 win, reportedly said “Atta boy Bryce”, mocking the Phillies star for his role in the loss.

Harper, who donned a Colorado Buffaloes shirt before the game in an obvious reference to the Braves shortstop making this “personal”, bashed two home runs in the Phillies' win, staring down Arcia as he rounded the bases.

After the game, Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud seemingly pointed the finger at the media for leaking Arcia's comments. Here's what the Atlanta backstop had to say, per Kelly Crull of Bally Sports.

Braves' Travis d'Arnaud points finger at media

“The clubhouse is a sanctuary and I think when things like that get out, it doesn't make people want to talk to the media. It affects the people who have been great to us all year. it is what it is.”

To a certain extent, d'Arnaud has a point. Perhaps the Braves believed that things were “off the record” when Arcia made his comments.

But the Braves also have far more important things to worry about than the media leaking comments. Atlanta's Bryce Elder, who registered a solid 3.81 ERA in the regular season, was tagged for six runs in Game 3.

The Braves' lineup, which scored a league-leading 947 runs in the regular season and drew comparisons to the “Murderers Row” 1927 New York Yankees, has scored just seven runs in three games and is batting .196.

Atlanta's opinion on the media's role in Arcia's comments getting to Harper matters little here.

What matters more is that this Braves team, winners of 104 regular season games, figures out how to play more like that team and less like this version of the squad that is quickly starting to resemble last year's team- which bowed out in the first round to the Phillies.

Atlanta will look to do just that with their best pitcher, Spencer Strider, on the mound on Thursday night.