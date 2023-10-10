The Atlanta Braves pulled out a wild 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the NLDS to tie the series heading into Game 3 in Philadelphia, and AJ Minter, who got three crucial outs in the 8th inning, before walking Bryce Harper and getting pulled for closer Raisel Iglesias in the 9th, spoke about the character it took from the team to pull out the win.

“Nothing but heart and nuts,” AJ Minter said, via David O'Brien of The Athletic. “This was a must-win situation. Now we have to go back to Philly and hopefully win two, or just even it up and take it back here to Game 5. It just changes all the momentum. All the momentum is on our side, and we're feeling pretty good.”

The comeback to take the lead after trailing 4-0 was wild in itself. Travis d'Arnaud hit a two-run home run in the 7th to make it a 4-3 game, then Austin Riley hit a home run with two outs in the 8th inning to take the lead 5-4.

It was not the only clutch moment from Austin Riley. After Michael Harris II made a leaping catch at the wall to rob Nick Castellanos of what would have been a game-tying extra-base hit, Riley scrambled to get the ball in the infield to double off Bryce Harper to end the game.

The Braves needed the win to tie the series at 1-1 heading into Philadelphia. The series with the Phillies will undoubtedly be a battle, and Game 2 is a great indication of that.

Game 3 in Philadelphia will take place on Wednesday.