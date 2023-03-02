The Atlanta Braves will lean on second baseman Ozzie Albies for lots of offensive production in 2023 after an injury-riddled campaign last season, playing just 64 games while hitting .247 with eight home runs. And ahead of Opening Day later this month, Albies, who slugged 30 long balls in 2021, has a very bold goal for what he’ll be hoping is a bounce-back season.

The Curacao native is aiming for a 40-40 season.

“I’ll take 30-30,” he said. “But my goal is to go 40-40.”

“Yeah, that’s the goal,” Albies reiterated to The Athletic. “That’s the mindset. When me and (base-running coach Eric Young) were talking, he said, “Why not go for 40 bags?’ I said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.”

Ozzie Albies says he’d settle for 30-30 but 40-40 would be the best-case scenario. For what it’s worth, no one has accomplished the feat since 2006 when Alfonso Soriano slugged 46 bombs and swiped 41 bags as a member of the Washington Nationals. Albies’ teammate Ronald Acuna Jr did come close in 2019 with 41 HRs and 37 SBs, though.

Albies has never stolen more than 20 bases in a single campaign and has yet to surpass 30 bombs in a single campaign. To be frank, 30-30 is much more realistic than 40-40, but dream big, right? Even if he accomplishes one of the two, Atlanta will be buzzing because that means the infielder is easily one of their best hitters.

If Ozzie Albies manages to stay healthy, it’s very possible. He’s got pop to all fields and can be an absolute menace on the basepaths. By the sounds of it, he’s poised to terrorize arms across the big leagues.