The Atlanta Braves may have the best record in baseball, improving to 76-42 following a 11-3 win over the New York Yankees on Monday night, but that doesn't make the immune to bad news. In fact, just this Sunday, the Braves witnessed Ozzie Albies exit the game early during their 7-6 loss to the New York Mets after the 26-year old second baseman picked up a hamstring injury.

Originally thought to be an injury that shouldn't be too serious, the Braves recently made a major roster move that clearly says otherwise. On Monday night, Mark Bowman, Braves beat writer for MLB.com, reported that Albies will be going into the 10-day injured list.

Initially, Braves manager Brian Snitker tried to downplay the severity of Ozzie Albies' injury by saying that he was only suffering from a bit of “cramping”, and that the team, given their buffer in the playoff race, could afford to hold him out for a few games just so he could heal from his injury.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

However, it turns out that Albies' injury required more medical attention and that he would have to go further testing following that fateful Mets game just so the Braves could determine just how serious his injury actually is. Now, Albies will miss at least the next few games, perhaps in a bid to heal from his ailing hamstring just in time for the meatier part of the team's schedule. Albies' absence comes after an impressive 117-games played streak — suiting up for each and every one of the Braves' games thus far in 2023 before this hamstring injury forced him to exit against the Mets.

In the aftermath of Ozzie Albies' trip to the injured list, Snitker revealed that the Braves will more than likely call-up an infielder from Triple-A. One candidate for such a call-up is Vaughn Grissom, a player who has been producing for the team's Triple-A affiliate in Gwinnett, but has failed to carry that over into the big leagues thus far in his brief career.

The Braves will miss Albies' production at the plate, on the basepaths, and on the field, as he has put up a 3.2 WAR season (per Fangraphs) in a major bounce-back from a lackluster 2022.