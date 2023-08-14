Atlanta Braves fans are naturally concerned about Ozzie Albies after the second baseman was forced to leave Sunday's game against the New York Mets due to a hamstring injury. Fortunately, it seems like the issue is not serious.

Albies experienced cramping in his left hamstring and was eventually removed from the contest. Without him, the Braves' comeback attempt after falling behind 7-3 fell short and lost to the Mets by one run.

The stinging loss aside, Albies' condition was a major talking point after the game. He's a key part of the Braves' roster, and while the team said his exit was just a precautionary measure, fans couldn't help but fear for the worst considering his shocking departure.

In his postgame presser with reporters, however, manager Brian Snitker eased the worries of fans and noted that there's nothing to worry about. He explained that they made the decision to keep him out since they don't want to put Albies in a real injury risk.

“Just cramping, a little bit,” Snitker said of Albies' condition, per Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “So, just didn't want to take a chance.”

Based off on Brian Snitker's statement, it might be safe to assume that Ozzie Albies will be available for the team when they take on the New York Yankees in a three-game series starting Monday.

Albies starred for the Braves in their doubleheader demotion of the Mets on Saturday, and hopes are high he'll be able to do the same to the Yankees after he gets his legs rested.