It turns out Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies' cramping issue was more serious than team physicians thought.

Albies' left hamstring soreness has persisted since the Braves' game against the New York Mets on Sunday. The team's medical staff will ask him to take more tests to rule out anything serious, per The Athletic's David O'Brien and MLB.com Braves beat writer Mark Bowman.

Ozzie Albies still had some soreness in his left hamstring. They’ll do some testing to make sure it’s not more severe than “cramping” that was diagnosed when he left the game Sunday night. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) August 14, 2023

Snit said Albies is still sore and will undergo further testing on his left hamstring — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) August 14, 2023

Ozzie Albies' streak of injury-free games with the Braves in 2023 has ended

Ozzie Albies left during the Braves' 7-6 loss to the New York Mets due to cramping in his left hamstring. Atlanta's sweep attempt of the Mets failed after the former's comeback from a four-run deficit in the fifth inning fell short. Albies played a major role in the Braves' sweep of their doubleheader in New York on Saturday.

Preliminary diagnosis of Albies' left hamstring revealed it wasn't serious. Braves manager Brian Snitker even told fans not to worry about Albies' injury in his postgame press conference on Sunday. Unfortunately, the latest updates on his left hamstring issue means his status remains uncertain.

Albies sat out his first game of the season against the New York Yankees on Monday. When he woke up with left hamstring discomfort, the team decided to take more precautionary measures.

Prior to Ozzie Albies' missed game against the Yankees, he had suited up in the Braves' previous 117 games in 2023. Austin Riley, Ronald Acuna, Jr, and Matt Olson are the remaining Atlanta players who have never missed a game this year.

It's unfortunate Albies' string of injury-free games ended just when the Braves were hitting their stride. He underwent surgery and went on Atlanta's 90-day injury list with a fractured left foot last season. Prior to Albies recent left hamstring issue, he had been batting .267 with 28 home runs and 90 RBIs.

Let's hope Ozzie Albies returns to the Braves' lineup soon so he can help them make a run for their second World Series title in three years.