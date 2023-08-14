The Atlanta Braves got some concerning news on Sunday after Ozzie Albies was forced to exit the game against the New York Mets due to injury.

Atlanta confirmed the decision in a post on X–formerly Twitter–noting that Albies suffered a left hamstring injury. The team highlighted that he was cramping and that his removal was just a precaution, but still, it's enough reason to spark the concerns of fans.

It couldn't come at the worst time for the Braves as well since they were trying to stage a comeback against the Mets after falling to a 7-3 hole in the fifth inning. In the end, the comeback attempt fell short, with Atlanta losing 7-6.

Of course while no one knows what would have happened had Ozzie Albies not suffered the injury, there's enough reason to believe he would have been a major boost for the Braves. Remember, Albies powered Atlanta in their doubleheader demolition of New York on Saturday.

In their 21-3 win over the Mets, Albies homered once and recorded six RBI to propel the Braves to victory. Atlanta went on its way to make history, becoming just the fifth team since 1940 to score 20 runs and pitch a shutout in a doubleheader.

Hopefully Albies' injury is really not that serious and he'll be able to rejoin the team in their next game. They play the New York Yankees next in a three-game series starting on Monday before taking on the San Francisco Giants.

Atlanta remains atop the National League and the whole MLB with a 75-42 record, but as everyone knows, there's no room for comfort in the majors.