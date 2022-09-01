Ozzie Albies injury update should fire up Braves fans with playoffs looming

The Atlanta Braves are looking to become the first team in baseball to win back to back World Series’ since the New York Yankees won three straight in the late 1990’s. They are led by an array of excellent pitching and a deep lineup. Well, that lineup might be about to get even better with the pending return of Ozzie Albies.

On Thursday, Albies is starting his rehab assignment with the Gwinnett Stripers. The Braves second baseman has been sidelined since the middle of June with a fractured foot. It’s taken a bit longer than expected, but it sounds as if he might be nearing his return to the big leagues.

Tomorrow, for the first time in five years, Ozzie Albies will suit up in Gwinnett. Get your tickets to see the rehabbing All-Star here: https://t.co/9BBHUAKj9v pic.twitter.com/1ZC1v6aUwI — Gwinnett Stripers (@GoStripers) August 31, 2022

Ozzie Albies struggled a bit at the plate this year. Prior to his injury, he was hitting just .244 with eight home runs, 33 RBI and 34 runs scored. That extrapolates out to a 20 homer, 80 RBI, 80 run type season. That’s obviously a far cry from his almost MVP level season he posted one year ago. In 2021, Albies finished with 30 home runs, 106 RBI, 103 runs and 20 stolen bases.

Nevertheless, he would still be yet another dangerous bat in the Braves lineup. Atlanta already boasts one of the best offenses in baseball. Entering play Wednesday night, the Braves have scored 643 runs this season. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees have scored more.

The lineup consists of Ronald Acuna Jr., Dansby Swanson, Austin Riley and Matt Olson as elite veteran hitters. They also have two of the best rookies in baseball in Michael Harris II and Vaughn Grissom. You slide Albies into that lineup and suddenly there are no easy outs.

With how deep the pitching staff is, both starters and relievers, Atlanta is primed to make another run.