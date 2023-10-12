Philadelphia Phillies fans sent a loud and clear message to Atlanta Braves starter Spencer Strider in Game 3 of the NLDS.

A rowdy Phillies fan base chanted Strider's name with the game well out of reach in the bottom of the eighth inning on Wednesday, per Talkin' Baseball.

Philly fans are chanting "WE WANT STRIDER" pic.twitter.com/WPz9YsgDNk — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 12, 2023

The Braves had momentum on their side after winning Game 2 in spectacular comeback fashion. Unfortunately, the Phillies blew the game wide open in the bottom of the third inning. Bryce Elder lasted just 2.2 innings after giving up five hits and six earned runs to Philly. His namesake, Bryce Harper, took it to the Braves with two home runs in the game. Harper's controversial staredown on Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia blew up on social media.

Spencer Strider must step up for the Braves in Game 4

Spencer Strider started for the Braves in Game 1. He had eight strikeouts while allowing five hits and one earned run in seven innings of work. Spencer Strider couldn't get enough run support from the offense as Atlanta dropped Game 1, 3-0.

Strider must bring his A-game against the Phillies on Thursday. Max Fried and Bryce Elder have struggled on the mound for Atlanta in this series. If the Braves want to extend this series to a fifth and deciding game, Strider must silence the Phillies' bats. That's going to be a tall order especially against Bryce Harper, who has hit three home runs against the Braves in the NLDS so far. One of those dingers came at Spencer Strider's expense.

Atlanta won 101 games and lost to the Phillies in the NLDS last year. Will it be deja vu all over again? The last thing the Braves want to see is the Phillies advance and represent the National League in the World Series. Let's see if Spencer Strider can somehow reignite their flickering postseason hopes on Thursday.