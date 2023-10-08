Prior to facing Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper on Saturday in Game 1 of the NLDS, the hardest hit ball off of Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider was recorded at 111.8 MPH. That changed on Saturday.

Harper smashed a 6th inning home run off Strider to give Philadelphia a 2-0 lead. The homer was clocked at 115.3 MPH off the bat, becoming the hardest hit Strider has ever surrendered, per Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.

Video via MLB:

115.3 MPH off the bat on this Bryce Harper laser! #Postseason pic.twitter.com/YszfcxNEWe — MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2023

Phillies: Bryce Harper hits a shot vs. Spencer Strider

The Phillies lead the Braves 2-0 as of this story's publication. It's been a pitcher's duel throughout the affair, but Harper certainly left his mark on the game from an offensive standpoint.

The Phillies understood that upsetting the Braves in this series was going to be difficult. After all, Atlanta was MLB's best team during the regular season. But none of that matters now, as Philadelphia believes in their ability to take Atlanta down.

Bryce Harper has established himself as not just one of baseball's greatest players, but one of the best clutch performers in the sport. He's a hitter teams want to bat in the big moments. Harper doesn't back down under the bright lights.

ESPN's Jeff Passan summarized Harper's extremely impressive career following his NLDS Game 1 home run.

“Bryce Harper is 30 years old. He has now spent half his life squarely in the limelight. He is a beloved teammate, a tremendous leader, an elite player and as clutch as anyone in the game. He is not just everything he was supposed to be. He is more,” Passan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Harper, of course, was one of baseball's most exciting prospects after getting drafted to the Washington Nationals. He performed well in Washington for the most part and ended up signing a lucrative contract with the Phillies. He's already won MVPs and is a superstar, but a World Series championship has alluded him.

Perhaps that will change in 2023.