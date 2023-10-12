The Philadelphia Phillies now find themselves just two wins away from the National League Championship Series after a rollicking 10-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

Superstar hitter Bryce Harper's alleged stare down of Orlando Arcia has become fodder for the baseball rumor mill since it occurred and now Harper has finally addressed it. Harper's insane home run moonshot set the MLB world on fire, and has many fans and analysts believing in another World Series championship run.

The stare down was shown at a different angle by NBC reporter John Clark and has been viewed nearly 270,000 times on X since it was posted this evening.

Great angle of Bryce Harper’s HR. Little stare at Orlando Arcia 🔥🔥#AttaBoy pic.twitter.com/LLgoPwjCO2 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 11, 2023

“Beast mode activated,” one fan said in response to Harper's incredible smash.

“Absolute legend,” another fan chimed in with, while still another commenter invoked his best Mark Jackson impression by swiping one of the NBA announcer and former coach's best lines, typically reserved for Stephen Curry.

With Game 3 looming at 6:07 p.m. in Philadelphia tomorrow night, fans won't have to wait long for Harper and the rest of the Phillies' stars to show their mettle on the diamond any time soon.

The Phillies were led by Harper's four RBIs and two home runs. Trea Turner added two hits, a walk, and scored two runs of his own for manager Rob Thomson's team.

Pitcher Aaron Nola went 5.2 innings, giving up six hits while striking out nine batters and giving up just two earned runs and one walk on the night.

Harper channeled his best Conor McGregor after the game, sharing his true thoughts on the controversial glare at the Braves shortstop Arcia. He said he was not concerned with anything other than having fun, which he reminded the fans that baseball is supposed to be all about, and made no apologies for his decision.

Matt Winer: “You seemed to stare a little longer around 2nd base at Orlando Arcia. What were you trying to communicate?” Bryce Harper: “It’s just a game. It’s fun… Everybody played a really good game. That’s what it’s all about!” 😅pic.twitter.com/ptja2rHg29 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 12, 2023

Harper's stare, for what it's worth, was highlighted as the play of the day for the Phillies on the team's official Twitter account, suggesting that this is one celebration that won't be forgotten any time soon.