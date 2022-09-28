The Atlanta Braves are in the nation’s capital this week as they are in the middle of a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. And while they’re in DC, they also dropped by the White House to pay President Joe Biden a visit last Monday. Among the lingering topics during the visit include Atlanta’s Braves nickname which continues to be contentious as well as the controversial “tomahawk chop” tradition.

While Biden did not speak about those subjects when he met members of the Braves, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the President “has consistently emphasized that all people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect.” Moreover, Jean-Pierre said that “We should listen to Native American and indigenous people who are the most impacted by this.”

The Braves have remained firm on their stand against changing the team’s nickname despite other professional sports teams doing so recently. The Cleveland Indians are now known as the Cleveland Guardians, while the NFL’s Washington Redskins have changed their name to the Washington Commanders.

Nevertheless, Biden was all praises for the Braves during the team’s visit to the President’s official residence.

Via Aamer Madhani and Colleen Long of the Associated Press:

“This team has literally been part of American history for over 150 years,” said Biden. “But none of it came easy … people counting you out. Heck, I know something about being counted out.”

The Braves are the reigning World Series champions, having defeated the Houston Astros in the 2021 edition of the Fall Classic.