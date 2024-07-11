As Atlanta Braves star Chris Sale is enjoying a bounce back season in his career after injury-riddled years with the Boston Red Sox, it could be in part to channeling the greatness of former legendary pitcher Randy Johnson. The reason being is that Sale changed his number to 51 because Johnson donned that number in his career which the former Arizona Diamondback was “flattered” to hear about according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports.

“I’m flattered,’’ Johnson said. “That’s unbelievable. To have such an influence on a young man, who I never met before, is pretty cool. I really wish I had met him back when I was playing. I really admire his work. Tell him not to have any regrets.”

Johnson gives advice to Braves star Sale in maximizing his final few years

Funny enough, the two have not met with each other which is something the Braves pitcher wants to do one day but one can not blame Sale for commemorating the career of Johnson who is one of the best to ever do it. He would give some advice to Sale who his 35-years old, saying to “maximize these final few years.”

“You think you’re going to play forever, but there are injuries as you get older and the clock is ticking,” Johnson said. “The window is closing and you can’t get those lost years back. He’s not 25 years old anymore. He’s got to maximize these final few years.’’

“Tell him he’s still a young pup,’’ Johnson continued. “I know he’s been hurt, I know he’s had frustrations along the way, but there’s plenty of time. He just needs to do everything he can to stay healthy, staying on the mound instead of the trainer’s room.’’

Sale talks about his number change for Randy Johnson

As is probably the case with other pitchers around his age or even younger which is Johnson has been influential to the game of baseball, especially when it comes to how he threw. Sale would say other than his family, Johnson was “about as influential in my life as anybody” which is why he changed his number which had been 49 with the Chicago White Sox and 41 with Red Sox.

“Other than my dad and my grandparents,’’ Sale said, “he’s about as influential in my life as anybody. I just wanted to be like him. And pitch like him.”

“That’s why I changed my number, in honor of Randy,’’ Sale continued “I wanted a clean slate here. It’s like starting over. So why not start with one of the greatest left-handers to ever do it? I grew up trying to be like him and now I get to wear his number.’’

Sale on being on the All-Star team after rough last few years

Sale is in the midst of a great season as he has thrown a 2.47 ERA and 136 strikeouts to go along with a major league best 12-3 record. He was also selected to his eighth All-Star team which “feels pretty good” to the veteran pitcher per USA Today Sports.

“It feels pretty good, well, real good to tell you the truth,’’ Sale said. “This is my eighth All-Star team, and they all feel pretty special, but obviously going through a tough time over the last few years with the injuries, I take a lot of satisfaction being able to be back.’’

“No, no way,’’ Sale said about thinking this honor would come. “You kidding? Just playing baseball was satisfying enough, but being an All-Star, that’s an unbelievable honor.’’

It looked more and more during his final few years with Boston that a split was coming, but the Braves decided to trade for Sale and the rest is history. While people thought he was damaged goods because of all the injuries and setbacks he faced, Atlanta took a chance and Sale is “thankful” they did.

“It certainly would have been easy you know, to jump ship and write me off,’’ Sale said. “Or say, ‘This guy’s done.' You’ve seen it many times, right? It happens a lot. So, I’m just thankful and appreciated of the people that stayed with me and believed in me. Now I get to experience this with them.’’

Braves teammate praises Sale's approach to pitching

Like Johnson, Sale is unique in the way he not just goes about pitching, but also in the way he approaches a game where he reportedly “doesn't bother with scouting reports or film.” Another veteran pitcher on the Braves in Charlie Morton spoke about his teammate's skill and how awe-inspiring it has been, especially since the 40-year old is considering retirement.

“It’s not like he doesn’t know what pitch to throw,” Morton said. “I think it’s like, ‘I know if I throw the ball the right way, and I throw it the way I can, my stuff and my execution will be good enough to get somebody out. I don’t know what people think of that approach, like he just throws it, but I think he has that much trust and comfortability with who he is on the mound that when the catcher puts down the sign, it’s like, Ok, let’s go.’’

“For me, being at the tail end here, I’m going to miss him,’’ Morton continued. “I was really lucky I was here when he came here. Before that, I was a fan, just watching him across the way. He was the guy, he was that dude, he was one of the best pitchers in the game. And then I got to be his teammate. Now, to get to know him, and to understand how good of a person he is, how incredible he is to watch, I’m going to be a fan of his for as long as he goes.’’

Sale on if he will play as long as Johnson did

While Johnson's statistics will be hard to reach for Sale as he ranks second all-time in strikeouts thrown, is a 10-time All-Star, and won five Cy Young awards, there could maybe be some motivation that he pitched well into he was 42-years old and even had double-digit wins. However, Sale is realistic with himself as he doesn't see him going that long in his career.

“Oh man, I’m not going to play that long,’’ Sale said to Nightengale. “That’s just unbelievable. I’m not Randy Johnson.’’

At any rate, the Braves are 51-40 which puts them second in the NL East as they look to beat the Diamondbacks, Johnson's former team, Thursday night and win the current series.