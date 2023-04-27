Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

MLB has told the Atlanta Braves to stop their big hat home run celebration, per ESPN’s Joon Lee. The celebration is as simple as it sounds, as Braves players wear a big hat in the dugout after hitting a home run. Due to complains from New Era, however, MLB made it clear to Atlanta that the celebration must come to an end.

New Era manufactures MLB on-field hats, which led to their compliant about the situation. Unless New Era begins making big hats for the Braves to celebrate in, we have likely seen the last of this specific home run celebration for the Braves.

MLB has seen an uptick in home run celebrations around the league this year. Players are doing everything they can to make the game more fun and marketable, so finding creative ways to celebrate has been a priority. Some of the home run celebrations have received praise, while others are considered to be tacky. Regardless, it is good to see teams and players putting in the effort to help market the sport. Marketing will be the key to MLB’s continued growth.

It will be interesting to see if the Braves find a new home run celebration. Atlanta has performed well in 2023 and will likely have plenty of reasons to celebrate moving forward.

The team has yet to issue a response to the news. It is not the biggest deal by any means, but the decision to remove the big hat celebration will upset some Braves fans.