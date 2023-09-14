With their impressive 96-50 record and 17-game lead in the division, the Atlanta Braves have officially clinched the NL East. Brian Snitker knows that Ronald Acuna Jr. has been the catalyst for the Braves and is calling his playoff shot.

The Braves are no stranger to playing in the World Series, having won in 2021. However, Acuna didn't play in that series as he was dealing with an injury. As the Braves begin their playoff push this season, Snitker is ready for Acuna to experience the pinnacle of MLB himself, via Barstool Baseball.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“You're going to play in the World Series this time,” Snitker said.

Brian Snitker to Acuña: “You’re gonna get to play in the World Series this time” pic.twitter.com/00XOLTPrAN — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) September 14, 2023

Atlanta has far and away the best team in MLB this season with their 96 wins leading the league. They're one of only three teams to eclipse 90 wins already this season. In their trek to an NL East title and a trip back to the postseason, Acuna has been the Braves emphatic leader.

Over 146 games this season, Acuna is hitting .335 with 37 home runs, 97 RBI and 66 stolen bases. The star center fielder obviously leads MLB with his insane steals total. But he also ranks fourth in batting average, sixth in home runs and eighth in RBI.

Claiming the Braves will reach the World Series before the postseason even begins is certainly a heat check from Brian Snitker. But with the dominance they've had this season and Ronald Acuna on the roster, Atlanta has all the tools to make a deep playoff run. After one of both Acuna and the Braves' best seasons to date, Snitker is looking to ensure the season ends with the World Series trophy in their hands.