Will the Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. agree to a contract extension?

Ronald Acuna Jr. wants to be a “Brave for life.” The Atlanta Braves star said he's hoping to finish his career with the team, and hinted at wanting a long-term contract extension, per David O'Brien of The Athletic.

“It’s not a secret that I want to be a Brave for life,” Acuna said. “It’s my hope that we can make that happen soon.”

Acuna won the 2023 National League MVP and is one of the best players in the sport. He previously signed a contract with the Braves that will keep him in Atlanta through 2028, with club options in 2027 and 2028. Acuna, though, seems to want a long-term deal that will keep him with the ball club for the rest of his career.

At 26 years old, and fresh off an incredible season, the Braves will need to dish out a lucrative amount of money to sign Acuna for the long-term future. One would imagine that Atlanta would be willing to make the move, however, as Acuna has emerged as a true superstar.

It will be interesting to see if Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Braves agree to terms on a deal. Acuna said he would like to get something done “soon” so perhaps contract extension discussions will take place this spring.

Acuna dealt with injury concerns in 2021 and 2022. Still, he made the All-Star team in both seasons. In fact, Acuna has impressed whenever he's been on the field. His statistics suggest that he's on a Hall of Fame track, as long as he can stay healthy moving forward.

There isn't necessarily pressure on the Braves to offer Acuna an extension, as he's under team control through 2028. But if one of the best players in baseball openly expresses a desire to sign a long-term deal, why wouldn't you at least discuss the possibility?