Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Atlanta Braves suffered a crushing end to their season with an NDLS postseason loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. Although Acuña enjoyed a historically dominant 2023 season and the Braves finished with the best record in all of baseball by year's end, Atlanta was unable to overcome an opportunistic Phillies team who simply got hot right as the Braves were going cold.

Despite the disappointment, Acuña was sure to thank Braves Country in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“THANK YOU EVERYBODY. THANK YOU TO MY COACHES AND TEAMMATES,” wrote Acuña. “THANK YOU BRAVES COUNTRY THE BEST FANS IN THE WORLD. THANK YOU FOR BRINGING THE SAME ENERGY. EVERY DAY. NO MATTER WHAT.

“THIS YEAR , I WILL NEVER FORGET. NEXT YEAR, IT WILL END DIFFERENT. NOS VEMOS PRONTO.”

It was indeed a bitter end to what had been a dominant regular season for the Braves. Making matters perhaps even worse was that the series against Philadelphia was essentially a mirror image of last year's NLDS loss to the Phillies. In both series, Atlanta held home field advantage and were upset in Game 1 by the underdog Phillies, before rebounding in Game 2 and then dropping both Game 3 and Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Talk about history repeating itself.

Still, that doesn't take away from the greatness Ronald Acuña displayed throughout the 2023 campaign, setting multiple MLB records and making it more than likely that he will be the recipient of the NL MVP Award when it is announced soon.