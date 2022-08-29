As the Atlanta Braves try to chase the New York Mets, one of their key players was surprisingly absent for the last two games. Ronald Acuna Jr, the team’s star leadoff hitter, has been out for the team’s last two games against the St. Louis Cardinals. That is a worrying sign for Atlanta, who sorely missed Acuna’s hitting in those games.

So, why was Ronald Acuna Jr out for the last few games for the Braves? Well, the reason is due to some recurring issues regarding his ACL injury a year ago. The star right fielder revealed that he was battling with intense pain from his right knee. As a precautionary measure, Atlanta decided to sit him out for the time being. (via Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

“To be honest, it was some pretty intense pains over the past couple of days,” Acuña said through interpreter Franco García. “This is just all something that I’ve never really experienced before in my life, so it’s all new to me. With that, that’s why we’re just kind of taking it easy and just trying to get away from that a little bit.”

If you recall, Acuna missed the entirety of the Braves’ World Series run due to an ACL tear. To his credit, Acuna has been pretty good for the team in his first season back. However, his production has taken a noticeable dip from his previous highs in the last few years.

The Braves are hoping to get their batting order fully healthy once the post-season rolls around. Ozzie Albies is still out of the lineup after a broken foot knocked him out (though he is making progress). Vaughn Grissom has been excellent for the team in his stead, but Atlanta could use Albies’ prowess in the postseason. Plus, moving Grissom to the bench adds more depth to an already-loaded lineup.