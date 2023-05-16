Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The Atlanta Braves are rolling right now, and it’s all thanks to Ronald Acuna Jr. After an unimpressive 2022 season filled with injuries, the star right fielder is back with a vengeance. He’s been playing lights-out ball as of late, and is considered as the frontrunner for the NL MVP. Tom Verducci broke down his play on MLB TV while sharing what Braves manager Brian Snitker had to say.

“I think he’s (Ronald Acuna Jr) playing the best baseball of his career, Brian Snitker told me that the other day.”

Ronald Acuña Jr. is playing the best baseball of his career right now, according to @Braves manager Brian Snitker. Tom Verducci dives into the NL MVP candidate and the scorching hot start he is having to start the season.#MLBCentral | #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/apjwiU6m1i — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) May 16, 2023

Verducci highlighted a big reason why Ronald Acuna Jr.is having a resurgence this season: injuries. Last year, the Braves’ star right fielder was dealing with complications from his knee injury. It was painfully obvious, even if you didn’t look at the multiple scratches from the lineup. There were games where Acuna was hobbling on the field.

Now, it seems like Acuna finally has his legs under him. Verducci’s analysis notes the change in the Braves star’s approach when it comes to hitting fastballs. There are a lot of intricacies in the video that are worth watching, but it all boils down to his mechanics being a lot cleaner. Not having to worry about your knee makes hitting way easier, and the stats and the eye test show that for Acuna.

It’s a long season: pennants aren’t won 40 games into the season. The Braves need Ronald Acuna Jr and the rest of the batting order to step up, especially with injuries to two of their regular starting pitchers. The way he’s performing now, though, it feels like Atlanta doesn’t have to worry about their star right fielder slumping.