Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr put himself in the record books on Friday, becoming just the fifth player in MLB history to hit 40 home runs and steal 40 bases in a single season. In fact, he's nearing 40-70 since the outfielder has swiped 68 bags. And after Acuna Jr went deep against the Washington Nationals, his hometown of La Sabana, Venezuela went absolutely nuts.

Check out this wholesome moment, via Daniel Alvarez-Montes:

How cool’s this?! People in La Sabana, Ronald Acuña’s hometown in Venezuela, going crazy for his 40th HR. h/t: @Johnhawy / @kelvimescobar pic.twitter.com/Mg6nEm9QKJ — Daniel Álvarez-Montes (@DanielAlvarezEE) September 22, 2023

La Sabana is a small village in Venezuela. Ronald Acuna Jr is their claim to fame, along with former Kansas City shortstop Alcides Escobar. They're incredibly proud of the Braves slugger, who is doing some insane things in 2023.

The NL MVP frontrunner is the first player ever to slug 40 home runs and steal 60 bases. 40-70 has never been seen in the sport. It's absolutely absurd how good the 25-year-old is and he's a big reason the Braves are a clear favorite to win the World Series.

Acuna Jr. also went into Friday's contest slashing .335. He leads the big leagues in hits (208), runs scored (141), and of course, stolen bases (68). It's almost disrespectful to even say that Los Angeles Dodgers veteran Mookie Betts could win MVP over Acuna Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr has sure come a long way from his days playing baseball in La Sabana. One can only imagine how happy the people in his village are. Hopefully, the four-time All-Star will be coming back home with a ring in the winter, and this time, knowing he actually helped Atlanta win it all.