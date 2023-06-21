Tuesday night was a significant occasion for Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider in multiple ways. Not only did it mark the first time he battled the Philadelphia Phillies since the divisional foe lit him up in the 2022 National league Division Series; it was also a historic outing.

Strider struck out nine batters in six innings while allowing just one run in a 4-2 win at Citizen's Bank Park. Those strikeouts lifted the flamethrower over career No. 300. He joins former New York Mets great Dwight Gooden as the only pitchers since 1901 to accomplish such a feat through their first 35 starts, per Bally Sports: Braves.

Spencer Strider and Dwight Gooden are the only two pitchers since 1901 to reach 300+ strikeouts in their first 35 career starts. pic.twitter.com/QIt6bge3Ok — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) June 21, 2023

The 24-year-old's signature fastball will only grow more credible as he enters this exclusive club alongside the man who owns one of baseball's most meteoric rises. Similarly, Strider burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2022, stunning batters with his velocity and control. He has picked up where he left off during this season, at least as far as the velocity is concerned.

The mustached hurler entered the Phillies matchup with an ERA over 4.00 and already 30 walks. He reverted to his dominant self, though, en route to making some incredible history. Gooden's first two seasons are the stuff of legend, as he was well on his way to becoming one of the all-time greats. Of course, his story took a dark turn that resulted in a lot of unfulfilled promise.

Although expectations are not as lofty for Spencer Strider, the Braves are unlikely to go all the way without him being in top form. When healthy, this rotation is filled with stardom, but they are on another level when Strider is dealing from the mound. The MLB strikeout leader's history-making days might just be getting started in Atlanta.