Spencer Strider could become the Atlanta Braves' first NL Cy Young Award winner since Tom Glavine in 1998. However, Strider's NL Cy Young aspirations took a serious hit after his brutal outing in an ugly 11-6 loss to the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

Strider dominated the Cardinals in his two previous starts against them. However, he was a shell of his old shelf against St. Louis this time around. Strider gave up six hits, six runs, and one home run in just 2 2/3 innings of work. His ERA went up to 3.83 from 3.56 prior to his start against St. Louis.

That stat could make all the difference in the NL Cy Young Award race. Spencer Strider's ERA pales in comparison to those of the San Diego Padres' Blake Snell (2.50) and the Chicago Cubs' Justin Steele (2.55). Snell, in particular, has emerged as a betting favorite to win the accolade.

Can the Braves' Spencer Strider figure things out?

For his part, Spencer Strider knows he has to has to figure things out when he's in similar situations in future outings, per The Athletic's David O'Brien.

“At some point, I have to figure out how to be effective when everything doesn't go my way, otherwise it's going to keep happening. I've got to figure out how to be effective when everything's not lined up, where I don't feel good, or they're taking good swings or whatever it is. I've got to give us a chance to win, and I didn't do it,” Strider said.

Although Spencer Strider has reached John Smoltz territory with at least 10 double-digit strikeouts in the same season, his NL Cy Young Award chances seem to be slipping away. Nevertheless, Strider, Max Fried, and Bryce Elder have formed a solid starting rotation for the Braves in their quest for a second World Series title in three years.