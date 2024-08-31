The Kansas City Royals have had a busy weekend. The team claimed outfielders Tommy Pham and Robbie Grossman off waivers on Saturday before landing veteran first baseman Yuli Gurriel in a deal with the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves and Royals were able to make this deal long after the trade deadline because Gurriel hasn’t played in the majors at all this season, spending the entirety of 2024 with the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate. Kansas City will send cash to Atlanta in return for the eight-year veteran, per the New York Post’s Jon Heyman on X.

Gurriel won two World Series rings and four American League Pennants during his seven seasons with the Houston Astros. He finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting in 2017 and had one of his best campaigns in 2021, when he won the batting title with a .319 average and took home the Gold Glove for his work at first base.

The Royals add veteran infielder Yuli Gurriel in trade with the Braves

After a disappointing 2022, Gurriel left Houston and landed with the Miami Marlins. However, he failed to impress with his new team, posting a .663 OPS and an OPS+ of 77 in 108 games for the Marlins. Following back-to-back underwhelming seasons, Gurriel signed a minor league contract with the Braves for 2024.

The 40-year-old infielder put together a solid campaign for the Gwinnett Stripers. Gurriel slashed .292/378/.485 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs, 48 RBI and 38 runs scored in 75 games with the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate. He also had 11 stolen bases, which is three more than his best season total in the majors.

The Braves enter play on Saturday with a three-game lead over the New York Mets for the final National League Wild Card berth. The team is hanging onto hopes of reaching the playoffs despite being plagued by injuries this season. While the Braves could use some reinforcements, the team didn’t need Gurriel with two-time All-Star Matt Olsen entrenched at first base.

Meanwhile the Royals acquired Gurriel, Pham and Grossman on Saturday as the team is just 2.5 games behind the first-place Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central. Kansas City currently holds the second AL Wild Card berth