The Houston Astros are in Miami to play the Marlins this week, and that means that Yuli Gurriel of the Marlins will be reconnecting with some old Astros teammates that he won two championships with, and he opened up on what it will be like seeing some old friends.

“It's going to be very exciting just to catch up with some of my teammates,” Yuli Gurriel Said, via Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle. “It's going too be also a great, exciting series mostly because of the competition. We both are competing for something important and we have to go out and compete.”

Gurriel will also be receiving his 2022 World Series ring on Tuesday, and he spoke about what that moment will mean for him as well.

“Very anxious just to get my hands on the ring,” Gurriel said, via Kawahara. “When you win a World Series you want to get your ring the next day, right away. But very happy that I will get it tomorrow.”

Gurriel is not having the best season of his career by any means, but he is having a better season in 2023 than he did in 2022 for the Astros. Either way, I am sure he is not complaining about winning a World Series in 2022.

Before playing this season with the Marlins, Gurriel spent the first seven years of his career with the Astros, winning two championships with the team. He will be remembered fondly by Houston fans, but for this week, he will try to take down his old team as the Marlins fight for a wild card spot in the National League.