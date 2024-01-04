The Braves offense was dominant in 2023, and Tyler Matzek had a perfect summary of their performance.

The Atlanta Braves came up short in the playoffs for the second straight year after winning the 2021 World Series, but there's no doubt that their offense was the most lethal in the league throughout the regular season. As it turns out, one of their relief pitchers in Tyler Matzek managed to perfectly summarize how he felt watching his team's lineup go to bat on a nightly basis.

Matzek missed the entire 2023 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery, but he got a front-row seat to the most high-powered offense in the league every single night. While Matzek wasn't pitching for Atlanta, he said he felt bad for opposing pitchers who had to go up against the Braves, because there was simply no relief in their lineup from top to bottom.

With 307 home runs and a .501 slugging percentage, the #Braves offense was a nightmare to face in 2023.#ForTheA | @Braves pic.twitter.com/V8UDztZxjU — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) January 3, 2024

Tyler Matzek's sentiment is pretty hilarious, and you can't really blame him, can you? Matt Olson had 54 home runs, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Marcell Ozuna both had 40+, and Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies both hit 30+. Among their regular starts, the guy with the fewest home runs was Orlando Arcia, and even then, he still hit 17 dingers, which is nothing to scoff at. There was literally no weak spot in this lineup.

Matzek clearly enjoyed watching this lineup rake every time they took the field, but he will be looking to rejoin his teammates on the field in 2024 after missing the entire previous campaign. If he can help the pitching staff support the starting lineup, then Atlanta could very well end up making another World Series run in 2024.