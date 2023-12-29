Braves continue to add depth.

Although the Atlanta Braves have not made earth-shattering moves this offseason like the Los Angeles Dodgers, they have been making an abundance of smaller moves to add to their positional depth. President of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos is ensuring that the organization will have plenty of reinforcements to call upon after his latest MLB free-agency signing.

Atlanta has agreed to a minor-league contract with former New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates utility man Phillip Evans, according to Nick Deeds of MLB Trade Rumors. The expectation is that he will be with the team for Spring Training and get a chance to earn a roster spot.

The Braves are not just top-heavy, however. They have multiple guys who will make it tough on Evans in his quest to return to the big leagues.

He was selected by the Mets in the 15th round of the MLB Draft back in 2011 but only played 35 games with the MLB team. The 31-year-old found a sturdier role with the Pirates, batting .229 with six home runs and 25 RBIs in 87 total games across two seasons (2020-21).

Evans served stints in the minors for the New York Yankees and Arizona Diamondbacks in 2022, producing solid numbers with the latter in the Pacific Coast League. If the hitting can just prove to be passable, his defensive versatility could earn him another opportunity to play in The Show.

Despite the ample talent the Braves possess, Phillip Evans should consider himself fortunate for winding up on a first-class organization. The hard work is just beginning, though.