So, who's really the better team: the Braves or the Dodgers?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are having an insane offseason, with the National League West division powerhouse adding Japanese superstars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. In the eyes of many, the 2024 World Series is for Los Angeles to lose given how strong the team's roster is, at least on paper. But for ESPN Sunday Night Baseball analyst Eduardo Perez, the Atlanta Braves are better than the Dodgers.

"They're better than the Dodgers with Shohei Ohtani." After trading for seven-time All-Star Chris Sale, @PerezEd is confident that the National League still runs through Atlanta. @Braves | #Braves | #HotStove pic.twitter.com/rZssTdgRTF — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) January 2, 2024

Some people will find Perez's take hard to believe, but others will likely find some substance in it. Even if they failed to lure Ohtani, the Dodgers are still stacked with MVP contenders Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts leading the squad. Betts and Freeman finished second and third, respectively, in the NL's Most Valuable Player voting, behind the Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. Either way, there is no denying that the Braves remain a serious World Series contender, considering the fact that they just won 104 games in the 2023 MLB season and continue to have the likes of Spencer Strider, Michael Harris II, Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, and, of course, Acuña.

Although the Braves are not making the kind of splash in free agency that the Dodgers are having, they still made some key moves that bolster an already talented roster. The Braves traded for Jarred Kelenic and Chris Sale back in December and they could have some more moves up their sleeves this offseason.

Like the Dodgers, the Braves suffered an early exit in the 2023 MLB playoffs, as they lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL Divisional Series, but that shouldn't greatly diminish their potential to win it all in 2024.