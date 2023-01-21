Brian Snitker said Vaughn Grissom will compete solely for the Atlanta Braves’ shortstop job, per David O’Brien. There were rumors previously surfacing stating that Grissom may see outfield repetitions during Spring Training. But according to Snitker, the potential Dansby Swanson replacement will only be seen in the infield.

Grissom is expected to compete for the shortstop gig with Orlando Arcia. Losing Swanson is far from ideal but it gives both of these young players an opportunity to take over duties at a premier position.

The Braves believe in Vaughn Grissom.

The 22-year old features a high-ceiling which was showcased in limited action during the 2022 campaign. He ultimately slashed an impressive .291/.353/.440 with a .792 OPS through 41 games for Atlanta. He offers a decent amount of pop from the right side of the plate to go along with speed prowess. He’s versatile as well, given the previous uncertainty about his position.

But Brian Snitker wanted to set the record straight on Vaughn Grissom’s potential 2023 role. Eliminating questions in regards to his position will help Grissom purely focus on the task at hand.

The Braves are aiming to compete in the deep NL East this season. Stars such as Ronald Acuna Jr, Ozzie Albies, and Austin Riley will lead the charge. Meanwhile, Max Fried and the pitching staff will keep the Braves in contention. But it wouldn’t be surprising to see Vaughn Grissom emerge as a star in his first full big league campaign.

However, he still needs to earn an everyday role with the Braves.