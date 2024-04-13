The Atlanta Braves will continue their three-game series with the Miami Marlins on Saturday at LoanDepot Park. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Braves-Marlins prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Braves are off to another great start as the 2024 season gets underway. Now, they must keep moving through the season as they continue to mow through opponents left and right.
The Marlins are off to a horrific start to their season after losing the first nine games of their season. Ultimately, they hope to upend the divisional rivals as they look to pull themselves out of the hole they have built.
The Braves went 9-4 against the Marlins last season. Significantly, the teams split the six games at LoanDepot Park. The Braves swept the first series in Miami last season. Then, the Marlins swept the second. How will this one go?
Chris Sale starts for the Braves. So far, he is 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA. Sale pitched 5 1/3 innings in his last outing while allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out six in a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Significantly, he is 0-1 with a 4.63 ERA over two games against the Marlins.
Max Meyer starts for the Marlins. He is currently 1-0 with a 2.40 ERA. Meyer went six innings, allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out three to help the Marlins get their first win. However, this will be his first time facing the Braves.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Braves-Marlins Odds
Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-111)
Moneyline: -198
Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-108)
Moneyline: +166
Over: 8.5 (-105)
Under: 8.5 (-115)
How to Watch Braves vs. Marlins
Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports South
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win
There is so much talent in this Atlanta offense that it is difficult to find any weaknesses. Therefore, look for any of these players to have an impact, with all of them having some significant experience against the Marlins.
Ronald Acuna Jr. hit .342 with 13 hits, including four home runs, with 11 RBIs and 12 runs over 11 games against the Marlins last season. Therefore, he is the best weapon at the top of the batting order and an instant threat to get on base. Ozzie Albies entered Friday with a .304 batting average and three home runs, seven RBIs, and three runs over his past five games against the Marlins. Thus, look for him to try and drive runners home. Austin Riley also was solid over his past five games against the Marlins, batting .286 with one home run, two RBIs, and four runs against the Marlins. Matt Olson has had a hot and cold career against the Marlins. Overall, he is hitting .246 with 31 hits, including nine home runs, 22 RBIs, and 25 runs in his career against the Marlins.
The Braves will cover the spread if their lineup can get things going. Then, they need a good outing out of Sale.
Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Marlins are off to a horrible start. Yet, they have the pieces on offense to get things going. It's all about finding a way to get on base. Therefore, it all starts with the top of the order.
Luis Arraez is batting .358 with 19 hits, including three home runs, 10 RBIs, and seven runs over 13 career games against the Braves. Significantly, he is the player to watch the most as the Marlins attempt to pull out of the hole they are in. Josh Bell has had limited experience against the Braves. Furthermore, he is just 0 for 2 against Sale. Jake Burger has been amazing against the Braves, hitting .440 with 11 hits, including four home runs, nine RBIs, and seven runs over six career showdowns with the Braves. Thus, look for him to try to take Sale out of the park. Jazz Chisholm Jr. was moderately okay against the Braves last season. Significantly, he hit .273 with 12 hits, including four home runs, 11 RBIs, and nine runs over 13 games against the Braves in 2023.
The Marlins will cover the spread if they can get to Sale early and force him into bad counts. Then, they need Meyer to replicate his performance in his last outing against one of the most dangerous lineups.
Final Braves-Marlins Prediction & Pick
The Braves are one of the best teams in the majors. Conversely, the Marlins are one of the worst teams in the league. Do you trust Sale? Do you trust Meyer? When you can answer those questions, you might have an answer for this game. But consider that Sale has struggled against the Marlins in his limited appearances against them. Additionally, consider that pitchers almost always have the advantage in the first games against a new team. This feels like a huge upset. Look for the Marlins to find a way to stay in the game and cover the spread.
Final Braves-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-108)