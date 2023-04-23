Jason Patt started as an editor at ClutchPoints in 2018 and became the head of the editorial team in 2022. He also co-hosts Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast for the Blue Wire Network.

The worst is confirmed for Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo. The Heat veteran will miss the rest of the playoffs with a torn patellar tendon in his left knee, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Oladipo suffered the injury in Miami’s dominant Game 3 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. He had made quite the impact in his 19 minutes off the bench before the injury, scoring eight points on 4-of-6 shooting while playing stellar defense. The 30-year-old went down in the fourth quarter in garbage time, marring the incredible victory that put his team up 2-1 in the series as Giannis Antetokounmpo misses time.

Everybody in the arena could tell the injury was bad when Victor Oladipo went down in a heap on a drive to the basket. Heat star Jimmy Butler was even seen on the bench getting extremely emotional.

This was an especially tough thing to see given it’s not Oladipo’s first devastating knee injury. He suffered a ruptured quad tendon as a member of the Indiana Pacers in the 2018-19 season and hasn’t been the same player since.

Oladipo played just 19 games in the 2019-20 season after the injury. He played 33 games between the Pacers, Houston Rockets and Heat in the 2020-21 season before undergoing another knee surgery. The guard remained in Miami and played just eight games in 2021-22.

Oladipo then re-signed with the Heat again and appeared in 42 games in the 2022-23 regular season. He averaged 10.7 points, 3.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 39.7% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range.

Now, Victor Oladipo faces another long recovery after this latest injury diagnosis.