Brett Goldstein’s net worth in 2023 is $5 million. Goldstein is a popular actor and comedian who has appeared in projects such as Ted Lasso, Thor: Love and Thunder, SuperBob, Doctor Who, Sesame Street, and many more. He is a two-time Primetime Emmy Award winner and a Golden Globes nominee. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Brett Goldstein’s net worth in 2023.

Brett Goldstein’s net worth in 2023 is $5 million. This is according to outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Brett Goldstein was born on July 17, 1980, in Sutton, London, England. He studied at Sevenoaks School. After graduating from high school, Goldstein enrolled at University of Warwick, where he earned a degree in Film Studies. Shortly after, Goldstein migrated to Spain, where he worked in a strip club in Marbella that his father acquired.

However, that didn’t stop Goldstein from pursuing an acting career. He attended classes at American Academy of Dramatic Arts before performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Goldstein eventually received his first movie role in 2005 with the film Wish You Were Here. Afterwards, he also appeared in other acting projects such as Thicker Than Water, shorts The Rope and SuperBob, The Comedian, The Knot, Everyone’s Going to Die, The Hooligan Factory, Legacy, Adult Life Skills, and many more. For his role as Brendan in Adult Life Skills, Goldstein earned a Best Supporting Actor distinction at the British Independent Film Awards.

In 2022, Goldstein landed the role of Hercules in the hit MCU action film Thor: Love and Thunder. Here, Goldstein acted alongside megastars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Russell Crowe, Tessa Thompson, and Christian Bale. Thor: Love and Thunder would gross over $760 million around the world. Although Goldstein’s role only made a brief appearance in a mid-credits scene, there are expectations that Goldstein will reprise his role as Hercules in the fifth installment of Thor or in another MCU film. Based on reports, Goldstein confessed that he did 400 push-ups in order to secure the role of Hercules.

Goldstein also became a fixture on the British television screens after appearing in various programs such as The Bill, Common Ground, Love Matters, Uncle, Claudia O’Doherty Comedy Blaps, Playhouse Presents, Cuckoo, Derek, Undercover, Drifters, Doctor Who, and many others.

But among his roles, Goldstein hit it big time in the U.S. market for his performance as Roy Kent in Ted Lasso Acting alongside star Jason Sudeikis, Godstein earned two back-to-back Primetime Emmy Award wins for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Furthermore, he also took home Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the Critics’ Choice Awards. For making Roy Kent come to life, Goldstein also earned a nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television at the Golden Globe Awards.

For the first two seasons, according to reports, Goldstein earned as much as $75,000 per episode in Ted Lasso’s first two seasons. But after winning two Emmy Awards, the Ted Lasso actor enjoyed a salary raise that potentially doubled his initial salary at around $150,000.

Aside from reprising his role as Roy Kent in Ted Lasso’s third season, Goldstein is also penciled to appear in the animated feature film Garfield. Here, he will act alongside established Hollywood stars such as Chris Pratt, Samuel Jackson, and Nicholas Hoult. Goldstein will also enjoy a reunion with fellow Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham.

While Goldstein has made his mark as an actor, that hasn’t stopped the two-time Primetime Emmy Award winner from doing stand-up comedy. Aside from performing in Edinburgh in 2007, he has had six live performances since then. In addition to this, Goldstein is penciled to take his talents to Seattle in the city’s Moore Theatre on April 8, 2023.

Furthermore, apart from acting, Goldstein has also made waves as a producer. In fact, the two-time Emmy Award winner signed a long-term deal with Warner Bros. TV as a creator and producer. Although the salary wasn’t publicly disclosed, it was deemed as a competitive pay by Variety. In the past, Goldstein has served as a writer for Shrinking, Soulmates, Ronna & Beverly, 4Funnies, Hoff the Record, and many others. While acting for the hit series Ted Lasso, Goldstein has also served as the TV series’ executive story editor at the same time. Interestingly enough, Goldstein was initially hired simply to be a writer on the show, but he wound up earning the Roy Kent role. He has since made it iconic.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Brett Goldstein’s net worth in 2023?