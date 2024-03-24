All eyes have been on Brandon Woodruff this offseason as Milwaukee Brewers fans hope to see the two-time All-Star pitcher back on the mound. However, he is bouncing back from shoulder surgery. Woodruff finally addressed his situation and revealed what his plans are for the 2024 season.
The Brewers star pitcher will not play in 2024 and plans to return in 2025, according to ESPN. Despite that, Brandon Woodruff remains optimistic after having his surgery. With that said Milwaukee will be without Woodruff this season. So, hopefully, he's ready to go this time next year.
“Honestly, I'm going [to] be the strongest I'll ever be at any point in my career because I'm going [to] have a year and just basically get my body ready for pitching.”
It's a shame Woodruff won't be playing as he was balling out last season before falling to injury. He held a 2.28 ERA in 11 starts and also recorded 75 strikeouts, 0.821 WHIP. Woodruff was on pace for another All-Star year. But the injury put a halt to that immediately.
The Brewers' star pitcher suffered a subscapularis strain in his shoulder midway through the season. After nursing it for several months, Woodruff returned to the mound late in the season just to suffer the same injury again. It led to him receiving surgery and now he'll rest his shoulder for the entire 2024 season.
What's next for the Brewers?
The Brewers are down a pitcher, however, they have a solid rotation to lean on right now. Freddy Peralta leads the way as the teams ace for now and Wade Miley proved to be a reliable option last season. Additionally, the bullpen has several exciting pitchers to help out and the organization is in love with Abner Uribe as a future closer.
Overall, the pitching rotation should hold their own. Losing Brandon Woodruff is a big blow. But the Brewers have the potential of being a playoff team this season. Especially with top prospect Jackson Chourio making the jump to the big leagues.
Look for the Brewers to rely on the offense throughout the 2024 season. That's the strongest part of this team. With a serviceable pitching rotation Milwaukee can surely make some noise.
Catch them on Opening Day as they take on the New York Mets. Peralta will be the Opening Day starter.