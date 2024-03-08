The Los Angeles Dodgers were fully committed to Gavin Lux at shortstop before the 2023 season. Then the young infielder suffered a season-ending injury. Los Angeles re-affirmed their commitment to Lux at shortstop for the 2024 campaign early in spring training, but manager Dave Roberts recently left the door open for another option amid Lux's defensive struggles. Los Angeles may even be interested in trading for Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames, but MLB insider Ken Rosenthal doesn't think Milwaukee has mutual interest in making a deal come to fruition.
“What if they (Dodgers) turn away? Where will they go… I would expect they will explore some other options,” Rosenthal said on Foul Territory. “We've talked about Willy Adames with them forever. My understanding of that is that while the Dodgers might want Willy Adames, the Brewers don't necessarily want to trade Willy Adames. There's always a price.”
Rosenthal also noted Miguel Rojas and Enrique Hernandez as potential alternatives if Lux continues to endure trouble at the position. Offense is not the issue for Lux, though, as he's currently slashing .348/.423/.348/.771 across eight games.
Lux's primary concern at the moment is his inability to make the throw from shortstop to first base. Lux can of course make the throw, as he's capable, but Rosenthal referred to Lux as having a case of the “yips.” Perhaps Lux is just overthinking the throw, but the young infielder has already made multiple errors and first baseman Freddie Freeman has had to bail him out on different occasions.
Will Dodgers move on from Gavin Lux?
The Dodgers have high expectations for the 2024 campaign. LA's lineup is going to produce at an elite level regardless of what kind of offensive production the shortstop position offers. It is more important for the Dodgers to have a reliable defender at such a premier position.
Los Angeles does not need to give up on Lux yet. Spring training is far from over and Lux can still turn things around. After all, hitters go through slumps all of the time and find a way out of them, so perhaps Lux will work his way out of this defensive slump.
If Lux continues to display an inability to make the throw from shortstop, though, the Dodgers will have to make a difficult decision. Rojas is known for his defense and can handle shortstop if necessary. Or, Los Angeles could try to make the Brewers a trade offer they can't refuse for Adames.
But where would Lux move if the Dodgers opted to go in a different direction at shortstop? Moving him to third base wouldn't make much sense since that's a longer throw than shortstop, and Mookie Betts is now playing second base for LA.
Perhaps Los Angeles would consider making Lux available in trade talks. He was once a highly-regarded prospect and is still only 26 years old. Many teams would love to add a player like Lux to their roster.
For now, Gavin Lux still has a chance to win the shortstop job with the Dodgers, but he will need to step up as soon as possible.