Craig Counsell guided the Milwaukee Brewers to three divisional titles during his nine-year run with them, overcoming constant financial limitations to transform the ballclub into a consistent October presence. He was never formally recognized for his efforts, though, which left the Brew Crew as the only MLB franchise without a Manager of the Year winner. But Pat Murphy is pulling them out of that unfortunate club of one.

Counsell's former bench coach is being awarded after leading a reshaped roster to a 93-win campaign and National League Central crown. The MLB's official X account congratulated Murphy for becoming Milwaukee's first-ever Manager of the Year on Tuesday night after he grabbed 27 of 30 first-place votes. San Diego Padres' Mike Shildt claimed second and Carlos Mendoza of the New York Mets finished in third.

Murphy served as an interim manager for the Friars back in 2015, but this past season marked his first big opportunity to lead a clubhouse. While some fans might argue that he inherited a proven culture, this man was handed some trying circumstances in 2024.

Pat Murphy navigated many challenges with Brewers

President of baseball operations David Stearns left to head up the Mets, and Counsell stunningly rebuffed the Brewers for the Chicago Cubs. Regime changes can be overcome, but trading Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles, being without Brandon Woodruff for the entirety of the season and losing Christian Yelich to a back injury in late-July are not setbacks a new skipper typically survives.

Yes, everyone is well-aware of the division's inadequacies. Though, the Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals both had sufficient means and talent to seize control of the NL Central. Milwaukee did not waver, relying on a scintillating blend of experience and youthful energy to stay on top.

William Contreras and Willy Adames stepped up, rookies Jackson Chourio and Tobias Myers quickly came of age and the bullpen stifled batters (until the playoffs, at least). Pat Murphy tied everything together by displaying strong leadership and showing great trust in his players.

The postseason ended in heartbreak, continuing a troubling trend for the Brewers, but the 2024 season is still a testament to the elevating effect the right manager can have on a team. Murphy and the fan base should take satisfaction in this Manager of the Year award. Now, it is time for Milwaukee to take the next step forward.