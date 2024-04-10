It is an NL Central battle as the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Reds prediction, pick, and how to watch.
This is game four of a four-game series with the Brewers and Red. The Reds took game one of the series in a high-scoring game. The Reds took an 8-0 lead in the game, in the first four innings. The Brewers would come back. Brice Turang would hit a two-run home run and then the Brewers would add another run in the fifth to make it a one-run game. Elly De La Cruz would hit a home run in the fifth, but Turing would drive in two more in the sixth before Yelich made it a one-run game in the seventh on a home run. De La Cruz hit an inside-the-park home run though, and the Reds would win 10-8.
In game two the Brewers took the early lead, scoring three times in the third inning to take the 3-0 lead. Jake Fraley hit an RBI single in the fourth, but the Brewrrs would pile on, making it 9-1 by the end of the seventh. the Reds would get a few runs back, but lose 9-5. Game three of the series will be on Wednesday. The Brewers will be sending Wade Miley to the mound, and he will be making his first start of the year. Hunter Green will be making his third start of the year. He has pitched 10.2 innings, with a 2.53 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP.
MLB Odds: Brewers-Reds Odds
Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+122)
Moneyline: -126
Cincinnati Reds +1.5 (-146)
Moneyline: +108
Over: 8.5 (-122)
Under: 8.5 (+100)
Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 10th game with the Reds.
The Brewers are 17th in runs scored this year, while sitting second in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging percentage. William Contreras has been the hot bat so far this year. He is hitting .375 on the year with a .435 on-base percentage. Further, he has nine RBIs with two home runs and ten runs scored. Contearas also sports a 1.060 OPS this year. Meanwhile, Jackson Chourio is off to a great start as well. He is hitting .278 with a .316 on-base percentage. Further, he has two home runs and a double, helping with his seven RBIs. Chourio has only scored three times though, two of them off of his home runs.
Also hitting well this year are Oliver Dunn and Willy Adames. Dunn is hitting .250 with a .314 on-base percentage. Further, he has a triple and a home run, plus two stolen bases. This has led to four RBIs and three runs scored. Adames has scored five times and driven in four as well. He is hitting .250 with a .333 on-base percentage. He also has two doubles, two home runs, and a stolen base.
The pitching has been solid this year. They are 12th in earned run average this year while sitting 11th in WHIP and tenth in opponent batting average. Freddy Peralta will be on the mound for the Brewers in this one. He is 1-0 on the year with a 3.09 ERA. Last time out, he went 4.2 innings, giving up four hits but three runs. Current members of the Reds have 40 at-bats against Peralta and are hitting just .150 with just one RBI.
Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 10th game with the Brewers.
The Reds are tied for eighth in runs scored this year while sitting 13th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging this year. Spencer Steer is having a great start to his year. He is hitting .400 this year with a .489 on-base percentage. He has four doubles, a triple, three home runs, and two stolen bases. Further, Steeler has scored ten times and driven in 15 runs. Also driving in runs is Nick Martini. Martini has nine RBIs so far this year, while he is hitting .238. He has a double and two home runs while driving in those nine runs. Further, he has scored four times this year.
There have been some struggles though. Christian Encarnancion-Strand is hitting just .163 this year, with three runs scored and five RBIs. Elly De La Cruz is hitting .293 with four doubles, a triple, and two home runs. He does have six stolen bases though and has scored 12 times on the year.
The Red's pitching is 21st in team ERA, 19th in WHIP, and 19th in opponent batting average. IT will be Nick Martinez on the mound for the Reds in this one. He has made two starts his year, going five innings in each of them. He has given up eight total runs over the two starts, but the Reds have won both games. Martinez has faced batters from the Brewers 19 times this year. They have hit .310 against Martinez, with a home run and six RBIs.
Final Brewers-Reds Prediction & Pick
The scoring in this series has been high. It will continue to be high. Neither pitcher has been great this year, and both teams have been great at the plate. Expect there to continue to be plenty of runs in this game. It is an afternoon game and is expected to have solid weather. This will lead to the potential of higher home run totals, and more extra-base hits. Take the over on the total in this game.
Final Brewers-Reds Prediction & Pick: Over 8.5 (-122)