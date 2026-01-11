The Baltimore Ravens are conducting head coach interviews after shockingly firing John Harbaugh soon after the 26-24 Week 18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Sunday, the club announced Matt Nagy's status in the hiring process.

Nagy, who is 47 years old, has officially completed a first-round interview with the Ravens. He's become a popular name amongst the teams searching for a new coach, as Nagy has head coaching experience with the Chicago Bears from 2018 through 2021.

“We have completed an interview with Matt Nagy for our head coach position.”

Baltimore is the fourth franchise to interview the current Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator. Matt Nagy has also interviewed for the head coach position for the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, and Arizona Cardinals.

As for Baltimore, Nagy is the fifth candidate the franchise has interviewed. The Ravens have interviewed Kevin Stefanski, Vance Joseph, Davis Webb, and Klint Kubiak. There is speculation that the front office is interested in potentially interviewing Brian Flores, Kliff Kingsbury, and Robert Saleh as well.

Nagy's stint as the head coach of the Bears is not remembered fondly. But Nagy was let go by Chicago with a 34-31 regular season record, and helped lead the franchise to two playoff appearances. Matt Nagy's playoff record, though, is a measly 0-2.

We'll see what's in store for the Ravens in due time. There was some buzz that a riff betwen Lamar Jackson and former offensive coordinator Todd Monken sort of led to John Harbaugh's firing. But there have been some contradicting reports regarding that subject. Regardless, Baltimore is searching for a new head coach after letting go of Harbaugh, and Nagy could be the replacement.