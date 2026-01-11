The Kentucky basketball team picked up a much-needed win on Saturday over Mississippi State in SEC play. Following the game, Kentucky head coach Mark Pope was all smiles.

“It's amazing what happens when you pass the ball to your teammate. I'm really proud of our guys,” Pope said to reporters postgame, per Kentucky Insider.

The Wildcats whipped the Bulldogs, 92-68. Kentucky played an unselfish brand of basketball, as the team finished the game with 21 assists. That was the most assists the team has had this year in a game against another high-major club.

“We have so much talent that we could break guys down one-on-one, but that’s kind of what teams want,” senior guard Otega Oweh said postgame, per On3. “Once we get the ball moving and make them move a couple times and make certain decisions, I feel like that’s when we’re at our best.”

Kentucky is now 10-6 on the season, and picked up their first win in SEC play. The Wildcats had started conference play with back-to-back losses to Missouri and Alabama. Mississippi State is also 10-6 on the year, following the loss.

The Wildcats have had an up-and-down year. Kentucky has gotten boat raced in some of their losses this season, including a meeting in the non conference with Michigan State.

Pope is in his second season leading the Wildcats. He took Kentucky to a Sweet 16 last season, and expectations were high for Kentucky basketball this year. The team has to put some wins together in order to get back in the mix for a NCAA tournament bid.

Kentucky hopes to pick up another conference win when the Wildcats play LSU on Wednesday night.