Stefon Diggs' arraignment has been postponed.

The New England Patriots wide receiver is currently facing felony charges for strangulation and misdemeanor assault and battery stemming from an alleged Dec. 2 incident involving his private chef in Massachusetts. Diggs was set to be arraigned in Dedham District Court on Jan. 23, which is two days before this year's AFC Championship, but it has now been postponed to Feb. 13, five days after the Super Bowl, due to “previously scheduled professional commitment,” according to the Boston Globe. The Super Bowl will take place on Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, Calif.

Diggs' legal team was seeking to have the NFL star's case delayed as “he has only recently been engaged in this matter and … he has a previously scheduled professional commitment” on Jan. 23. His lawyer, David Meier, has denied the allegations on the athlete's behalf.

“Stefon Diggs categorically denies these allegations. They are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated — because they did not occur,“ Meier said in a statement per Boston25. ”The timing and motivation for making the allegations are crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee’s satisfaction. Stefon looks forward to establishing the truth in a court of law.”

Following the news of the allegations, the Patriots released a statement.

“The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Diggs has spoken to media following the allegations but he did not talk about the open case as he described it as “an emotional time.”

“Taken aback by some things that’s been going on,” he told reporters last week. “But I want to be here to say sorry I wasn’t available for those couple days. It’s a different kind of time.”

He continued, “It’s definitely an open case, so I can’t even say anything about it. I will be open to any football questions, anything you want to know. I don’t want to be rude or disruptive in any way. If anybody asks me a question pertaining to [the allegations], I’m obviously just going to give you a look. Y’all kind of know me at this point.”

The Patriots currently lead the AFC East with a record of 13-1. On Sunday (Jan. 11), the Patriots will host the Los Angeles Chargers (11-6) in the Wild Card round at Gillette Stadium.