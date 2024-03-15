RuneScape is an iconic MMORPG that first came out back in 2001. It was likely the first MMORPG that players played and has become well-known worldwide. That's why when RuneScape's creator announced that he had been working on a new MMORPG, titled Brighter Shores, players were understandably happy and excited.
I am very excited to finally announce my new game “Brighter Shores”. Check out the Steam link below, and please add it to your Steam wishlist to be notified when it is released! 🙂https://t.co/YY6B9l6Df5
— Andrew Gower (@AndrewCGower) March 13, 2024
Andrew Gower, one of the creators of RuneScape (alongside his brother Paul) recently announced his new game, Brighter Shores: an MMORPG that he was “very excited to finally announce.” At the moment, the game is available for wishlisting on PC via Steam. The Steam page has the following description for the game:
Brighter Shores is an all new adventure from award winning MMORPG designer Andrew Gower. Explore a land of magic and mysteries, with a huge number of professions to try, and something new to find around every corner. Brighter Shores features an ongoing story and hundreds of hours of gameplay.
As the newest recruit in the Hopeport town guard, you are looking to make a name for yourself. This soon turns out to be a more challenging role than you had anticipated, with a strange storm raging over the harbor and unrest from the local goblins.
You will discover powerful magic sources and become one of the legendary classes of old: Cryoknight, Guardian or Hammermage. Which is fortunate, because something is corrupting the deepest reaches of the nearby Hopeforest, and only through the strength of your new-found powers will you be able to deal with it.
Judging from the trailer, available on the storefront, as well as the various screenshots. Brighter Shores appears to be a grid-based MMORPG with a focus on the various professions that the game offers. The game will likely follow a job system similar to Final Fantasy XIV, in that players can freely switch between the game's various jobs. Although the game and movement is grid-based, Gower has assured players that although “movement is grid based… the timing of the movement (and everything else) is NOT tick based so its very responsive.” In layman's terms, this won't be like a turn-based RPG where players can only move one grid at a time.
Gower hints in one of the replies to his tweets that the game will be having a Closed Beta for Brighter Shores. As for when that will be, players will just have to wait for an announcement.
That's all the information we have about Brighter Shores. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.