Britney Spears is a fan of the Broadway show inspired by her music. Once Upon a One More Time is a musical based on the singer's hit songs. It premiered Thursday night in New York City at the Marquis Theatre. Spears took to Instagram to share how she felt about the show and wished the cast and crew luck.

“Good luck to the hardworking cast and crew of ‘Once Upon a One More Time' on opening night tonight 🌹💃🏼✨ !!! I’ve seen the show and it is so funny, smart and brilliant 🤩 !!!” she wrote.

Once Upon A One More Time is the “ultimate revisionist fairytale,” and uses Britney Spears' songs like “Oops I Did It Again,” “Lucky,” “Circus,” “Toxic” and more. It follows the story as told by Jon Hartmere. It's directed and choreographed by Keone and Mari Madrid with David Leveaux as creative consultant.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The synopsis reads, “When Cinderella, Snow White and other storybook heroines gather for book club, they always discuss the same book, Grimms’ Fairy Tales — because as far as they know, it’s the only book that’s ever been written. That is, until a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps. From now on, ‘happily ever after' will never be the same.”

The cast includes: Briga Heelan as Cinderella, Justin Guarini as Prince Charming, Aisha Jackson as Snow White, Jennifer Simard as Stepmother, Adam Godley as the Narrator, and Brooke Dillman as the O.F.G. (Original Fairy Godmother).

There's also Ryann Redmond as Stepsister Belinda, Tess Soltau as Stepsister Betany. Gabrielle Beckford as Rapunzel, Ashley Chiu as Sleeping Beauty, Nathan Levy as Clumsy, Ryan Steele as Prince Erudite, Morgan Whitley as Princess Pea, and Lauren Zakrin as Little Mermaid.