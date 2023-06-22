The highly anticipated spinoff film Zoey 102 dropped a trailer yesterday, and that same day, there was an update from the Spears sisters. Britney Spears posted on Instagram that she and her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears met up last week, per TooFab. This marks a second family reunion for the elder Spears.

After a visit with her mom earlier this year, it seems Britney Spears is trying to repair her relationships with her family. For a long time, Britney accused all of her family members of having a role in her conservatorship. Both her mother and Jamie Lynn Spears were targeted, so Britney has had a change of heart.

“It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I’ve missed you guys so much !!!” she wrote in the caption. “Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family 😌 !!!”

Britney didn't share many details of her visit with Jamie Lynn, and more interestingly which “set” they met up on. It's possible that Jamie Lynn has a new project, or it could be the Zoey 102 film set.

The younger Spears stars and executive produces the new film reuniting the cast of the original series 15 years later. The inciting incident is the wedding go Logan Reese (Matthew Underwood) and Quinn Pensky (Erin Sanders).

Other returning actors from the original Zoey 101 series are Sean Flynn (Chase Matthews), Christoper Massey (Michael Barret), Abby Wilde (Stacey Dillsen), and Jack Salvatore (Mark Del Figgalo). However, Dustin (Paul Butcher), Nicole (Alexa Nikolas), and Lola (Victoria Justice) will not be making a reprisal.

Zoey 102 premieres July 27 on Paramount+.