Former Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz star Carlos Boozer is set to feature on Bravo’s upcoming dating reality show “Kings Court.” Boozer will feature alongside fellow celebrities Tyson Beckford and Titus O'Neil as the three will attempt to find love from a pool of 21 single women, per Andy Larsen.The show’s debut season is set to premiere on July 13 at 9/8c on Bravo, with a sneak peek previously released on May 6. In it, Boozer can be seen going through the works, as he initially explains how he is looking for someone who wants to get to know him.

“I have met so many women who will, like, recite my stats. Like, ‘You averaged 21 points a game last year.' But I want somebody who wants to get to know me,” the four-time All-Star says. Later in the clip, Boozer can be seen proposing to a woman.

“I really can’t see my life without you. Will you be my queen?” he says to a mystery woman. Boozer will feature alongside model Tyson Beckford and WWE superstar Titus O’Neal in the show, which is a spinoff of Queens Court, which premiered its second season in November 2024.

Kings Court will feature a similar format, with the three celebrities eliminating contestants in each episode as they attempt to narrow down on their ‘queens.’ Boozer, who was a two-time All-Star with the Utah Jazz, has been married twice previously.

His first marriage to Cindy Blackwell ended in 2015. Carlos Boozer shares three sons with Cindy, and two of them, Cameron and Cayden, will both play for Duke next season. Boozer then married Aneshka Dawn Smith in 2017 before divorcing in 2021.

After leaving the Jazz in 2008, Boozer had stints with the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers before retiring after spending a season with the Guangdong Southern Tigers. Recently, in May 2025, it was confirmed that Boozer will be re-joining the Jazz as an NBA scout, per Real GM.