Patrick Mahomes is supporting Travis Kelce on and off the field.

Mahomes and Kelce have a tight bond, and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is looking to make his film debut as an experience for the team.

“Happy Gilmore, an iconic movie in my childhood. Having Travis Kelce in there, and I heard his part is great,” Mahomes said on the Up & Adams podcast. “He won't tell me a lot, but I want to rent out a movie theater and let it be a team bonding experience.”

The teammates have created a great bond with one another over the past eight seasons, so it's not surprising that Mahomes wants to support his friend. While Kelce hasn't said too much about his role, Christopher McDonald, who will reprise his role as the film's antagonist, Shooter McGavin, praised Kelce on his skills in the film.

“Travis Kelce has been out there, and I just really liked him as a person. He is really funny. Way too handsome, by the way, but really a good actor actually,” the Emmy nominee told People.

While McDonald didn't get a chance to play golf with Kelce on set, he shared that he believes the NFL star knows his way around a golf course. “I think he's got game,” the actor added.

McDonald is not the only one that praised Kelce's performance in the film. During the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live, Adam Sandler who wrote and stars in the original and sequel, was asked to rate the tight end's acting.

“12,” he quickly told Vanity Fair. “Funny as hell. No kidding; unbelievable.”

@vanityfair

AdamSandler’s review of #TravisKelce in HappyGilmore2: “Funny as hell.”

♬ original sound – Vanity Fair

Article Continues Below

After getting praise from Sandler and McDonald, Kelce expressed gratitude for being able to work alongside these legends.

“I thought SNL was going to be the peak of my acting and showman or entertainment career,” Kelce told Pat McAfee back in January. “Working with Happy Gilmore himself, the Sandman, and Happy Productions, it was off the chain.”

During Kelce's appearance on Bussin With The Boys podcast, he shared how hard it was for him to get ready for his Saturday Night Live debut in March 2023.

“For a guy that can’t really read that well, it was kind of a f***ing situation,” he said on the July 1 episode. “I felt like I was just trying to get through the reading instead of actually acting it out and giving it a voice and giving it a character and things like that. Like, I was just focused on, ‘Don’t f***ing skip this line.’”

Kelce had his first acting role in Ryan Murphy's FX Grostesquire and on top of his appearance on SNL, he hosts Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity.

Happy Gilmore 2 is set to release on July 25 on Netflix, and the Chiefs' first game of the season will be against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 7 in São Paulo, Brazil.

More Entertainment News
The past two episodes of Peacock "Love Island USA" might be the best television ever created, with Huda at the center of it all.
‘Love Island’ Recap: Cierra is out, ‘NicOlandria’ is inRandall Barnes ·
Manny Pacquiao Mark Walhlberg
Why Manny Pacquiao wants Mark Wahlberg in charge of biopicAutumn Hawkins ·
Beyoncé performing Cowboy Carter songs before her tour.
Beyoncé lit up Washington D.C. with her July 4 Cowboy Carter showAndrew Korpan ·
Oasis members Liam and Noel Gallagher, who are getting ready for their 2025 reunion tour to start as fans speculate over the setlist, with Wembley Stadium background.
21 songs Oasis’ 2025 reunion tour setlist must includeAndrew Korpan ·
The Office star Brian Baumgartner, who got Aaron Rodgers on the show.
How The Office star became a ‘casting director’ to land Aaron Rodgers cameoAndrew Korpan ·
Memphis Grizzlies guard Allen Iverson (3) smiles during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Arco Arena.
Shortest players in NBA history to dunk in a gameDerick Quinanola ·