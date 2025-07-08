Patrick Mahomes is supporting Travis Kelce on and off the field.

Mahomes and Kelce have a tight bond, and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is looking to make his film debut as an experience for the team.

“Happy Gilmore, an iconic movie in my childhood. Having Travis Kelce in there, and I heard his part is great,” Mahomes said on the Up & Adams podcast. “He won't tell me a lot, but I want to rent out a movie theater and let it be a team bonding experience.”

The teammates have created a great bond with one another over the past eight seasons, so it's not surprising that Mahomes wants to support his friend. While Kelce hasn't said too much about his role, Christopher McDonald, who will reprise his role as the film's antagonist, Shooter McGavin, praised Kelce on his skills in the film.

“Travis Kelce has been out there, and I just really liked him as a person. He is really funny. Way too handsome, by the way, but really a good actor actually,” the Emmy nominee told People.

While McDonald didn't get a chance to play golf with Kelce on set, he shared that he believes the NFL star knows his way around a golf course. “I think he's got game,” the actor added.

McDonald is not the only one that praised Kelce's performance in the film. During the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live, Adam Sandler who wrote and stars in the original and sequel, was asked to rate the tight end's acting.

“12,” he quickly told Vanity Fair. “Funny as hell. No kidding; unbelievable.”

Article Continues Below

After getting praise from Sandler and McDonald, Kelce expressed gratitude for being able to work alongside these legends.

“I thought SNL was going to be the peak of my acting and showman or entertainment career,” Kelce told Pat McAfee back in January. “Working with Happy Gilmore himself, the Sandman, and Happy Productions, it was off the chain.”

"Working with Adam Sandler was a dream come true.. I believe I'm in a few Happy Gilmore 2 scenes"@tkelce #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/RL5FN1M0ux — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

During Kelce's appearance on Bussin With The Boys podcast, he shared how hard it was for him to get ready for his Saturday Night Live debut in March 2023.

“For a guy that can’t really read that well, it was kind of a f***ing situation,” he said on the July 1 episode. “I felt like I was just trying to get through the reading instead of actually acting it out and giving it a voice and giving it a character and things like that. Like, I was just focused on, ‘Don’t f***ing skip this line.’”

Kelce had his first acting role in Ryan Murphy's FX Grostesquire and on top of his appearance on SNL, he hosts Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity.

Happy Gilmore 2 is set to release on July 25 on Netflix, and the Chiefs' first game of the season will be against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 7 in São Paulo, Brazil.