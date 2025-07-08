There is a new sitcom coming out from FX that will star WWE Superstar Becky Lynch in her latest TV role.

Variety reports FX has picked up the pilot of Movers, which was created by Robert Ben Garant and Cathy Shim (Reno 911), who will star in it as well. They are also executive producers of the new series. They will team with other Reno 911 executive producers, Stacey Sher and Peter Principato, as well for the upcoming show. Jonny Shipes will also executive produce the pilot.

So far, there are five other actors cast in roles for Movers. Lynch headlines the list. Maz Jobrani, Darius Homayoun, Tanael Jachim, and Manny Montana will also star in Movers.

Movers is billed as an “improvised workplace comedy” that will revolve around “the erratic and codependent lives of a crew of movers,” per Variety's report.

WWE star Becky Lynch's movie and TV roles

Movers will not be Lynch's first acting rodeo. Previously, she played herself in Billions. Additionally, she had roles in Young Rock and Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

Now, she will have a chance to be a star in the upcoming Movers series. Hopefully, the pilot leads to more episodes being picked up by FX. It could propel her to the next level if it goes well.

Lynch has already been crossing over into the mainstream in recent years. She published her memoir in 2024, and she has also appeared in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege and Fortnite.

Soon, Lynch will be seen in Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2. Lynch will have a small role in the long-awaited sequel. She will appear in it alongside fellow professional wrestler MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman). Plus, she will star in it alongside Adam Sandler.

It appears Lynch is starting to set up her post-wrestling career. If one of these roles blows up, she could have herself a career in Hollywood after hanging up the boots.

Lynch, 38, is still in the prime of her career. However, nothing lasts forever, and she will eventually retire. From the looks of it, it appears she wants to dip her toe into acting once she does.

She is currently holding the Women's Intercontinental Championship in her first reign. Lynch beat Lyra Valkyria for the belt, becoming the second woman to hold the championship.