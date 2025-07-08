Some were rubbed the wrong way by Fox's $375 million broadcasting contract with Tom Brady, including one of his coworkers, Terry Bradshaw, who has been with the company since 1994.

During an appearance on the To The Point — Home Services podcast (via Sports Illustrated), Bradshaw shared his disgruntlement with his company. Brady may be taking too much of the pie with his 10-year, $375 million contract.

“You know how much money they made?” he asked. “God. More money than plumbers, I can assure you that. $28 million. And I guarantee you, if you go in there and ask for a raise, ”Well, we don't have any…we're running a little tight.'

“Well,” Bradshaw continued, saying, “You just paid Tom Brady $37 million a year. I'll take it. I did some bad deals, that's what it was.”

As noted, Terry Bradshaw has been with Fox since 1994. He retired over a decade earlier after the 1983 season. Bradshaw was then inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989. He then joined the booth with Fox Sports and has not looked back, serving as one of the co-hosts of Fox NFL Sunday.

Tom Brady's $375 million contract from Fox

In May 2022, it was announced that Brady would become Fox's lead NFL color commentator. This was announced before he retired from football, so they would wait until the 2024 season for him to settle into his role.

Brady's arrival impacted several other workers, including Greg Olsen, who was demoted from his position. He was the lead color commentator for the company before Brady's arrival and remains with them.

In addition to his broadcasting duties, Brady is also a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. As a result, there are restrictions in place for whenever Brady may call a Raiders game.

When he retired from the game, Brady was the record holder for most NFL passing records. He left the game on top after 23 seasons.

He played the first 20 years of his career with the New England Patriots. Brady then signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2020 offseason, winning one Super Bowl with them in three years.