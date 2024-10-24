The latest College Football 25 Player Ratings are out, and Boise Broncos' HB Ashton Jeanty is continuing to thrive. Of course, several other players received adjustments to their OVRs based on their performances this year. Without further ado, let's take a look at some of the biggest movers in the recent College Football 25 Player Ratings Update.

College Football 25 Player Ratings Update For October 24th, 2024 – Ashton Jeanty Soars

The following players received notable improvements to their OVR in the latest College Football 25 Player Ratings Update:

HB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State Broncos – 97 OVR (+1)

With nearly 1,250 rushing yards and 18 total touchdowns this year, Jeanty has been the best HB in College Football this year. In the team's most recent win gaainst Hawaii, Jeanty ran 31 times for 217 yards. He averages nearly 10 yards per rush this year, as his stats look like they were ripped out of a video game. As long as the coaching staff manages Jeanty's workload carefully, he'll make history this year.

DE Abdul Carter, Penn State Nittany Lions – 94 OVR (+3)

The Nittany Lions' defensive end has earned four sacks in the last four games and continues to put constant pressure on QBs. He's also part of a strong defense that has held offenses to 12 points or less in four of six games this season. Penn State's schedule will ramp up in difficulty the next few weeks as they'll face Wisconsin before hosting Ohio State. Players like Carter will be detrimental to winning these games.

HB Dylan Sampson, Tennessee Volunteers – 93 OVR (+5)

Sampson has over 100 rushing yards in six of seven games this year. In the one game he didn't he still had 92 rushing yards and a touchdown. Additionally, Sampson has already racked up 17 touchdowns this year. A pure running-back with shiftiness and speed, Sampson makes for a great player in real life, and on the virtual field. In Tennessee's big win over Alabama, Sampson rushed 26 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State Buckeyes – 90 OVR (+6)

Smith has scored a touchdown every game this season and produces great yardage numbers every game. He's become one of Will Howard's most reliable weapons while only being a Freshman. In the Buckeyes' loss to Oregon, Smith caught a season-high 9 receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown. We look forward to seeing how he develops in the future.

WR Ryan Williams, Alabama Crimson Tide – 90 OVR (+8)

Averaging over 20 yards per catch, Williams is a playmaker who can make a lot happen when the ball's in his hands. He has seven touchdowns in seven games this year, and averages over 90 yards per game. However, Williams has yet to eclipse the 100-yard mark since September, as Alabama has struggled these past three weeks. Although we'd like to see Williams ball out, we understand the team in general needs to resolve some problems.

RE Trey White, San Diego State Aztecs – 88 OVR (+15)

For Dynasty lovers considering coaching for San Diego State, you'll have a great defensive end to start with. White already has 11 sacks this season, earning two or more in the last four games. His 32 tackles are the second most on the team and only one behind S JD Coffey III. The Aztecs have won their last two games in a row, erasing an ugly 1-3 start to the season. Players like White will be crucial if they want to reach a Bowl game.

Overall, that includes some of the biggest movers from the latest College Football 25 player ratings Update. Of course, feel free to check the whole ratings page in-game to see where your players ended up this time around. However, there's still plenty of time left for these players' ratings to go even higher, or lower.

