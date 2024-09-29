Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix had a first half to be forgotten during Sunday's game against the New York Jets. Coming off the best start of his young Broncos career against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Nix followed it up with just seven of 15 pass attempts for -7 yards through the first two quarters against the Jets. Nix is only the fourth QB to finish a half with negative passing yards since 2000. According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, Nix is the only quarterback who has completed more than one pass. On a more positive note, Nix also had one carry for seven yards.

Nix's rookie campaign has been a roller coaster, as the No. 12 pick has yet to throw a touchdown and has been intercepted four times before Week 4. However, Nix had a promising Week 3, completing 25 of 36 attempts for 216 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 47 yards and one touchdown to help Denver beat Tampa Bay.

This performance against the Jets is far from what he did against the Buccaneers. Thankfully, there are two halves in football. Hopefully, Nix and the Broncos can get rolling against the Jets in the final two frames. If not, the weight of expectations will only get heavier for Nix and Denver this season.

Why the Broncos won't give up on Bo Nix

Broncos head coach Sean Payton has backed the rookie quarterback since his drafting. Payton further emphasized his belief in Nix after the impressive win over Tampa Bay.

“I say this, and I mean this. It’s so important, and I include myself and the offensive coaching staff – it’s our job to paint a perfect picture for this player,” Payton said after Nix's first regular-season win. “And if we do that, and we used to say that about whoever is under [center] – our job as coaches, as receivers… we have to paint the picture, and when we do that, this guy is going to be something.”

When asked about Nix's confidence, Payton immediately shut the idea down before the question could be finished.

“Stop,” said Payton. “Kid’s been confident. Kid’s been through Auburn, he’s transferred. He’s won and won and won and won and won, and honestly, I haven’t seen him flinch. We all get a little bit more confident with a win, but I say that respectfully. He hasn’t flinched. We had a good plan. The players did a good job, and certainly, he had more fun than he did in prior weeks.”