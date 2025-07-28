The injury bug is biting the Denver Broncos right away. Star linebacker Alex Singleton adds to the sudden NFL Training Camp ailment pileup.

Singleton suffered a broken thumb, Denver 9News sports anchor Mike Klis reported on Monday. The longtime Broncos reporter included how long Singleton will be out.

“Per source Broncos ‘ ILB Alex Singleton suffered a broken thumb in practice today. Should only miss 7-8 days before he can club it up and get back out there,” Klis said. “Good news is human tackling machine won’t miss any regular-season game time.”

Broncos fans can certainly breathe out relief. Especially following one other major notable injury.

Broncos witnessed horrific injury before Alex Singleton

Denver and head coach Sean Payton already is dealing with one bad injury. And in the LB room of all places.

Drew Sanders will miss an extended period. The tall linebacker and edge rusher suffered a foot tendon injury.

Sanders isn't officially ruled out for the 2025 NFL regular season. But still must undergo tests and will likely miss the regular season opener.

Singleton has risen as the leader of the unit. The Thousand Oaks, California native has stringed together high tackle production inside “Mile High.”

Singleton tallied 163 tackles in his 2022 debut with the Broncos — which became a career-best. But he shattered his own personal best by hitting 177 the following season. He delivered a combined 12 tackles for a loss in his first pair of Broncos seasons.

But he fell to just three starts last season. He suffered an ACL tear during the Week 3 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Singleton left tallying 31 total tackles including 17 solo stops.

The veteran LB walked into camp hearing buzz for one heralded new teammate. Dre Greenlaw earned comparisons to Mike Tyson by Payton — because of the LB's hard-nosed style. Singleton looks like he'll still team with the former San Francisco 49ers star as he nurses his thumb.