The Denver Broncos are coming into this season with some new hype after what they were able to accomplish last year. The team finished 10-7 and found themselves in the playoffs, but were eliminated by the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round. Bo Nix was spectacular in his rookie season, and he knows that there will be a target on him and the rest of the team going into this season.

Nix spoke with NFL Network about the expectations others have put on the team.

“The expectations are definitely higher, but we like that,” Nix said. “That means you're a good football team. That means you have something to play for. We put together a really good football team, added some pieces on both sides of the ball. We really feel like at all three phases of the game, we got better this offseason.”

The Broncos had one of the best defenses in the league last season, and it should be even better this time around, as well as the offense. They should also be able to match up with the other teams in their division, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers predicted to be good once again.

It's also hard to forget about the Las Vegas Raiders, who have revamped their team over the offseason.

Broncos have high expectations for the upcoming season

Outsiders saw the success that the Broncos had last season, and it made them a spot that free agents wanted to sign. Dre Greenlaw was one of those players, and he recently spoke about why he wanted to join the Broncos.

“I mean, once you you start looking at the teams in free agency, you know, next thing you look at after the defenses is, you know, ‘Who's got a quarterback?' and ‘Who got a chance to make it to the Super Bowl” you know, that's my mindset,” Greenlaw said via Zac Stevens. “But watching Bo play, I mean, he can run, he can throw, he can do everything on the field. One of the strongest arms I've seen, too, especially as the year two guy.”

If Nix can take another step in his game and lift the offense, this team could be around for years to come. They just gave Courtland Sutton a contract extension, which means he and Nix can continue their strong connection together. The defense has pieces on each level as well, and should be a strong unit again.