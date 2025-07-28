The Denver Broncos have had a busy offseason, currently partaking in training camp as they gear up for the 2025-26 NFL campaign. One of the big signings of the summer for the Broncos was Dre Greenlaw, the former San Francisco 49ers linebacker who was drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and has since climbed the ranks of the league.

Recently, Broncos head coach Sean Payton had some high praise for Greenlaw, using a boxing analogy in the process to describe the linebacker's toughness.

“He plays like Mike Tyson,” said Payton, per NFL insider James Palmer of Bleacher Report on X, formerly Twitter.

Greenlaw became a starter for the 49ers over the last few years and was a member of their 2023-24 team, which made it all the way to the Super Bowl.

Unfortunately, early on in that game, Greenlaw tore his Achilles while running onto the field, which sidelined him for the majority of the ensuing NFL season.

Greenlaw signed with the Broncos this offseason on a three-year, $35 million deal that figures to add to what was already one of the NFL's deepest defensive units last year.

The Broncos are also hoping for continued ascension from quarterback Bo Nix, who surprised many with a solid rookie season a year ago.

Nix helped the Broncos backdoor their way into the playoffs with a late season win over the Kansas City Chiefs' backups, which gave them an opportunity to play against the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round, where they were blown out.

Still, it was overall a successful year for the Broncos as they looked to rebuild from the disastrous Russell Wilson era.

In any case, Greenlaw and the Broncos will hit the field for the first time on the 2025-26 NFL season on September 7 against the Tennessee Titans at home.